Grace Kicked Out By Judge | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | The First Lady Grace Mugabe has been kicked out of the properties she illegally occupied in a notorious diamond ring wrangle involving a Dubai diamond dealer, Jamal Hamed.

ZimEye can exclusively report that Justice Clement Phiri has told Grace Mugabe’s attorney, Wilson Manase, that the premises she grabbed from Ahmed must be vacated within 24 hours, failure of which the sheriff will evict them.

At the centre of the conflict are three properties Mrs Mugabe grabbed from Hamed last October, the latter who is said to be currently hiding in Belgium.

Hamed said three of his valuable properties in Harare were taken over by Stanley Goreraza, Mugabe’s eldest son from her first marriage, and her bodyguard, Kennedy Fero. In the process, Hamed said his workers who lived on the properties became homeless, including a young school child about to write examinations.

Popular human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa sought an urgent application to force Mugabe, her son and bodyguard to return the properties. This came to nought as ZimEye reported earlier, after the security personnel at State House in Harare refused to receive the summons for Grace.

Hamed, a Dubai diamond dealer, claims that Grace paid him from her Zimbabwe account at the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe, CBZ, for a rough diamond which he polished and had set. He claims he then sent it to her but says she refused to accept delivery and allegedly demanded a full refund to her bank in Dubai.

Hamed says he tried to negotiate with her as costs were involved in polishing and setting the diamond and claimed any refund by instalments would have to be made to her Harare bank account because of foreign currency regulations. More to follow…

  • chihwenji

    Ehe fugu nemwana wake ngavadzingwe. Vajaira kudya zvavasina kushandie=ra vachibira povho.

  • ROB MUGBAE B4

    Cde Dr Amai knows keeping money in her CBZ (Criminal Bank of Zimbabwe) bank account is too too stupid bekoz her husband and her hasband’s wife China-Mhata are soon going to make EVERY money in EVERY Zim account VALUELESS soon soon SO all she needed to do was externalise her Zim $ $. EVERY sane and with BRAIN Zimbabwean has/ is doing the same – ROB MUGABE B4 HE ROBS U !

  • Ruramai

    Clement Phiri you are Stupidity Judge how can you be so biased how dare you tell First Lady to Let Go the property without let the First Lady know how she gonna get her Refund and When. You are a Stupid charge. Toda kutaurirana chokwadi hatidi kungoti zvaari Grace dai uriwe how was you gonna feel. some with your 1.3Million and he ran away to Belgium on top of that Doti iri Clement Phiri roti buda muProperty yeMunhu ari kuBelgium with someone’s 1.350 million Judge you must be a doti chete. She can only vacate those properties upon receiving het full amount of $1.350 million PERIOD & Case Closed!!!!!