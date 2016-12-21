Grace Kicked Out By Judge | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | The First Lady Grace Mugabe has been kicked out of the properties she illegally occupied in a notorious diamond ring wrangle involving a Dubai diamond dealer, Jamal Hamed.

ZimEye can exclusively report that Justice Clement Phiri has told Grace Mugabe’s attorney, Wilson Manase, that the premises she grabbed from Ahmed must be vacated within 24 hours, failure of which the sheriff will evict them.

At the centre of the conflict are three properties Mrs Mugabe grabbed from Hamed last October, the latter who is said to be currently hiding in Belgium.

Hamed said three of his valuable properties in Harare were taken over by Stanley Goreraza, Mugabe’s eldest son from her first marriage, and her bodyguard, Kennedy Fero. In the process, Hamed said his workers who lived on the properties became homeless, including a young school child about to write examinations.

Popular human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa sought an urgent application to force Mugabe, her son and bodyguard to return the properties. This came to nought as ZimEye reported earlier, after the security personnel at State House in Harare refused to receive the summons for Grace.

Hamed, a Dubai diamond dealer, claims that Grace paid him from her Zimbabwe account at the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe, CBZ, for a rough diamond which he polished and had set. He claims he then sent it to her but says she refused to accept delivery and allegedly demanded a full refund to her bank in Dubai.

Hamed says he tried to negotiate with her as costs were involved in polishing and setting the diamond and claimed any refund by instalments would have to be made to her Harare bank account because of foreign currency regulations. More to follow…