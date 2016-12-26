Grace Mugabe Cyanide Attack At Farm Precinct

Humans at risk as cyanide attack hits Grace Mugabe’s farm precinct.

While the First Lady, Grace Mugabe is away on holiday, animals at her farm surroundings have been attacked by cyanide, ZimEye is told.

Sources told ZimEye, there has been a cyanide poison attack near Grace Mugabe’s farm at Von Abbo Estate (Mazowe) Glendale.

Information gathered by ZimEye at present suggests the poison is emanating from a gold mill in a resettlement village at the farm.

Beyond the cyanide menace, the entire resettlement is undergoing many challenges caused by chaos and corruption in land allocations after the First Lady displaced thousands in order to make way for her private projects.

In the picture above is a young steer belonging to one of the resettled farmers. A few weeks ago another local, Mr Gorengezvo lost an ox and is now demanding $600 from the mill operators.

On human beings

Cyanide is extremely toxic to humans; long-term inhalation of cyanide affects the central nervous system.

Short-term inhalation exposure to 100 milligrams per cubic meter (mg/m3) or more of hydrogen cyanide causes death in humans.

Severe exposure to lower concentrations (6 to 49mg/m3) of hydrogen cyanide causes a variety of effects in humans, such as weakness, headache, nausea, increased rate of respiration, and eye and skin irritation.

Continuous exposure to cyanide in humans via inhalation results in effects such as headaches, dizziness, numbness, tremor, and loss of visual sharpness.

Other effects include cardiovascular and respiratory effects, an enlarged thyroid gland, and irritation to the eyes and skin. (ZimEye/ additional reporting state media)