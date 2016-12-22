Grace Mugabe Official Convicted Of Illegal Mining

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | A member of the Zanu PF Women’s League was last week convicted of illegal gold mining.

Sarah Ndzunyayiri(40), an influential member of the G-40 sympathetic to the First Lady,Grace Mugabe, used a letter emblazoned with the Zanu PF logo to threaten Ministry of Mines officials who questioned her credentials.

She therefore used the letter to vindicate herself against prosecution. Ndzunyayiri is alleged to have carried out shady gold mining deals in Shurugwi.

Ndzunyayiri was allowed to carry out illegal gold mining operations without registration.

She was however apprehended and appeared in court facing illegal gold mining charges.The case was heard before Magistrate Tendai Madanire.

On October 22, 2016, Ndzunyayiri was caught with gold ore at one Dzingai’s homestead. When the police confronted her she produced the Zanu PF recommendation letter.

The police went to Ndzunyayiri’s place and found crushed gold ore and mercury.

In her defence she said she had been granted authority by her party to conduct the gold mining activities.

She was slapped with a two year jail sentence of which 12 months were suspended for five years.The remaining 12 months were suspended after she was ordered to perform 420 hours of community service.

Party insiders claimed Ndzunyayiri was sacrificed as a result of Zanu PF internal battles.Party sources accused the police of being biased towards the Team Lacoste Camp backing Midlands godfather and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.