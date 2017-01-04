GUKURAHUNDI 2 : Mnangagwa Unleashes Soldiers On Matobo Villagers

Ray Nkosi | Villagers from four villages in Matobo who recently lost their agricultural land to Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, initiated ARDA Maphisa land grab are living in fear as heavily armed soldiers are patrolling the area to block them from accessing their former fields as the farming seasons intensifies.

The villagers, most of them elderly and in the area which was heavily affected by the mid eighties Gukurundi atrocities claim that, the no nonsense soldiers who are threatening to shoot to kill anyone seen trespassing into the land bring back Gukurahundi memories.

According to villagers who spoke to ZimEye.com in confidence, the soldiers have declared a mini curfew warning that they will shoot at any moving object that will be seen around the extended ARDA Estate between sunset and sunrise.

The villagers claim that they are extremely terrified by the presence of the soldiers and some are start to leave the area altogether and move to other areas.

The terrified villagers further claim that they fear hunger this year as they have not been able to plough at a time when the area is receiving very good rains.

“If nothing is done for us we will definitely starve this year and will also not be able to raise money for school fees for our children,” said one of the villagers.

“What is irritating more is that ARDA has not done anything to the fields yet when we had asked them to give us a chance to plant this year only while government decides what will be done to us,” he added.

The ARDA project is estimated to take over up to 2000 hectares of land from villagers surrounding the estate which will see scores of villagers landless.