Gutu Devastated By Floods | LATEST

0

Staff Reporter | Gutu has been devastated by floods damaging property and affecting livestock.

The Metereological Services Department recently warned that most parts of Zimbabwe are expected to receive heavy rains, with certain areas experiencing strong winds and flash-floods.

 The department  urged the public to exercise extreme caution and rescue services to be alert.
 “The whole country is expected to receive at least 50 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. However, much of the Midlands is expected to receive more than 90 mm, hence the possibility of flash-floods and water-logging.

“The department strongly advises that this is a heightened warning, and urges the general public to take serious note of this. Widespread heavy rains (in excess of 50 mm in 24 hours) are forecast for throughout the countr

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleStunner Speaks Out | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR