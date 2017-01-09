Gutu Devastated By Floods | LATEST

Staff Reporter | Gutu has been devastated by floods damaging property and affecting livestock.

The Metereological Services Department recently warned that most parts of Zimbabwe are expected to receive heavy rains, with certain areas experiencing strong winds and flash-floods.

The department urged the public to exercise extreme caution and rescue services to be alert.

“The whole country is expected to receive at least 50 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. However, much of the Midlands is expected to receive more than 90 mm, hence the possibility of flash-floods and water-logging.

“The department strongly advises that this is a heightened warning, and urges the general public to take serious note of this. Widespread heavy rains (in excess of 50 mm in 24 hours) are forecast for throughout the countr