Headman ‘Bans’ Zanu PF Slogan

Terrence Mawawa Bikita | A daring headman stunned mourners at a funeral here last week when he barred Zanu PF officials from chanting the ruling party slogan.

Headman Mpakwa, who has already been summoned to a hearing at the Central Intelligence Organisation offices in Bikita, shocked mourners when he stood up and denounced the chanting of the Zanu PF slogan during proceedings at his mother’s burial. There was drama when a Zanu PF Central Committee member identified as Murire was interrupted by Headman Mpakwa while chanting the ruling party maxim.

“Zanu PF was irritated by what happened at the burial of Headman Mpakwa’s mother.The headman openly denounced Zanu PF so he has a case to answer,”said a Zanu PF official.

Headman Mupakwa has also boycotted several Zanu PF meetings and has expressed interest in joining Zim PF, it has emerged. “Headman Mupakwa has openly refused to attend Zanu PF meetings and he has been campaigning for Zim PF. To make matters worse, he thanked the Zim People First candidate Kudakwashe Gopo in his closing remarks at the funeral,”added the party official. Party sources have also claimed Headman Mpakwa has been asked to compile a report by the Bikita District Administrator. Although Headman Mpakwa could not be reached for a comment,sources said he was among the traditional leaders who collected the Zanu PF regalia after being threatened by Zanu PF National Commissar Savior Kasukuwere. Opposition parties accuse traditional leaders of denying food aid to known anti-Zanu PF elements.