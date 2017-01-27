Headman Fires Shots At Mugabe, Mnangagwa

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita | A local traditional leader here has blamed President Robert Mugabe and his deputy, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa for initiating political violence across the country.

Headman Mpakwa accused the top Zanu PF politicians of inciting political violence and national unrest. He said the Zanu PF politicians were unfairly manipulating traditional leaders to achieve their political ambitions.

Ironically, Mnangagwa is said to be determined to succeed his boss who is widely seen as an impediment to social and political progress in Zimbabwe and the SADC region. Headman Mupakwa warned of a bloody campaign ahead of the 2018 polls.

“I am a victim of the ongoing political mind games.The most senior individuals in Zanu PF are inciting violence. Despite numerous threats from politicians I will not be cowed into submission,”said Headman Mupakwa.

Last week Headman Mupakwa was threatened by CIO operatives after denouncing the Zanu PF slogan at a local funeral. He added:”I am a Zanu PF member but I am worried about the gross abuse of office by senior politicians. I cannot force villagers to vote for a certain individual or political party. I think everyone has the democratic right to vote for a party of his or her choice.” He also said senior party officials were behind the factional battles in the ruling party.

“There are some overzealous politicians who are giving us headaches.We will name and shame them very soon. We are not afraid of their political posts.We have had enough of suffering,”said Headman Mupakwa. The Bikita West by-election won by Zanu PF last weekend has been described as chaotic because of gross irregularities, intimidation and violence.