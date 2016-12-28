HEALTH HORROR: Mugabe Aide Heart Attack While Having Sex With 23 Year Old

Piles of shame rise on President Mugabe

The Cain Mathema affair with a 23 year old girl he finally married last week, has opened a can of worms.

Files have been opened that President Robert Mugabe’s former CIO Minister has also had an alleged affair and even had a heart attack while intimate with his own 23 year old girlfriend.

The incident happened in 2014 and now adds piles of shame on President Robert Mugabe’s entourage of paedo-ministers. The below dossier told by the MDC official Job Sikhala, has not been challenged by the dreaded Didymus Mutasa two years after being made public.

Mutasa suffered a heart attack after taking male potency pills (Viagra) and had to travel to India for life saving treatment. Sikhala said Mutasa, a married man, is having an affair with an unnamed 23 year-old woman.

The source of Sikhala’s data was “Mutasa’s relative who is a friend to one of my brothers.”

“Was shocked but pained at the same time last Friday when one of Didymus Mutasa’s relatives who is a friend to one of my brothers, told us over lunch that High Blood Pressure of the old man rose to unprecedented levels after he took some Viagra to activate his sexual desires because he is currently hooked up to a 23 year old lover,” Sikhala said.

He continued,

“He said it is luck that he is alive and was getting some medical treatment in India because he nearly died of heart attack. Yes everyone wants sex but it is not advisable for people of Mutasa’s age of over 80 years to take sex enhancement drugs. They can only take medication recommended by the doctor,” he added.

“Izvi zvokuda kuita pachijaya wakwegura zvine makuva. Madhara aya ngaazvibate. Hama dzinosara dzichinyara vafira pamusoro pemuzukuru wemwana!!! – This business of trying to act young when you are old can lead to your death. These old men should respect themselves. Relatives will be left to face the embarrassment when you die on top of a young woman,” Sikhala added.

ZimPF elder and close confidant, Rugare Gumbo confirmed that Mutasa travelled to India for a medical check up and was back in Harare and was well and “in a jovial mood”. “He is okay, he went out for a medical check-up, but I spoke to him and he was in a jovial mood,” Gumbo said at the time.

Viagra is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction (inability to sustain a satisfactory erection to complete intercourse).

Rare but serious adverse effects include priapism, severe hypotension, myocardial infarction (heart attack), ventricular arrhythmias, stroke, increased intraocular pressure, and sudden hearing loss.