Heavily Armed Soldiers Descend on Bulawayo

Staff Reporter | Residents of Bulawayo woke up this morning to an unusual Christmas eve scene, of a dozen army trucks with heavily armed soldiers patrolling around the Western Suburbs of the city.

The trucks whose mission remains a mystery to the people of the otherwise quiet city were spotted driving through aimlessly in areas like Nkukumane, Magwegwe, Pumula, Lobengula, Makhandeni up to Mzilikazi and Makokoba.

The armed soldiers appeared in a no nonsense mood displaying their weapons openly for all to see as the trucks went through the city at a slow pace.

Efforts to get a comment from the ZNA officials at Brady Barracks in Bulawayo were futile.

Political commentators and activists in the city condemned the unleashing of the soldiers into city claiming it to be an intimidation tactic by the ZANU PF government as residents go into a cashless Christmas with most people unpaid and the few who got paid failing to access their cash from the banks.