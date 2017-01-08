Highlanders Player Arrested for Possessing Mbanje

Joylene Mtandwa| Highlanders defender and Soccer star finalist

Peter Muduhwa was arrested after being allegedly found in possession of five twists of mbanje.

Muduhwa, one of the star players for Highlanders last season was with his friend Wisdom Sibanda when police pounced on him on 27 December.

The pair was intending to attend the Kalawa Homecoming show at Queens Sports Club when police acting on a tip off arrested them.

Sibanda was actually caught while smoking the weed at a secluded area next to the venue of the musical concert, a report says.

The two were dragged to Bulawayo Central Police station and fined $10 each.

When contacted however, Muduhwa says the police were out to tarnish his image as he is “famous.”

“My brother the mbanje was not found on me but the police officers just wanted to fix (sic) me because i am popular” he said.

“The police officers knew very well that the mbanje was not mine but arrested me out of malice,” he added while pleading for the details not to be published.