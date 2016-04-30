HIV-AIDS “Cure” Bird Magic, Muchinguri Extricated

12

Oppah Muchinguri "extricated"
Oppah Muchinguri “extricated”

Hello Editor

The war involving environment minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and many in the Zimbabwean community over bird farming, has seen the controversial cabinet minister being told off.

Muchinguri this week banned quail farming, a business which has boomed in recent months after superstitious claims were made by traditional witch doctors that the bird meat snd eggs heal many diseases including HIV AIDS.

The minister was given the open insult this week when her party youths busy in the quail trade, continued in their business as usual.

It was all normal at the Zimbabwe Trade Fair in Bulawayo when ZANU PF youths continued displaying the business in open defiance of the minister. In the below pic, one of them displays his trade two days after the minister made an official announcement against it all.

While it was not clear how the party’s politburo is going to deal with the situation, sources said the minister has been extricated in her move.

IMG-20160429-WA0044

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articlePolice Thugs!
Next articleREPLACING MUGABE:CIO Bosses Grill Hungwe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Max Kufakwejeyi

    ZimEye what kind of reporting is this? What have you told us? “….the Minister has been extricated in her move”, by whom and extricated from what and in what way. Thought the idea was to inform us. I am disappointed.

  • Max Kufakwejeyi

    ZimEye what kind of reporting is this? What have you told us? “….the Minister has been extricated in her move”, by whom and extricated from what and in what way. Thought the idea was to inform us. I am disappointed.

  • Manyara

    Read the people’s reactions and no one speaks to Zimeye like that. This is not Herald you tell what to write. Kana muchida kubva pachigaro rambai muchiri pwetere pwetere zvihuta imi hurumende yechihure. HAMUFONE KUTONGA.Hezvo munogona why are u using the American dollar.What happened to your own currency?
    The people have spoken and Zimeye is the people”s voice.

  • Manyara

    Read the people’s reactions and no one speaks to Zimeye like that. This is not Herald you tell what to write. Kana muchida kubva pachigaro rambai muchiri pwetere pwetere zvihuta imi hurumende yechihure. HAMUFONE KUTONGA.Hezvo munogona why are u using the American dollar.What happened to your own currency?
    The people have spoken and Zimeye is the people”s voice.

  • christmas

    Màngwana vachakuudzai kuti idya dhodhi rako richakurapa Aida

  • christmas

    Màngwana vachakuudzai kuti idya dhodhi rako richakurapa Aida

  • meyes Chanda

    HELLO, i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2009 until i meant a testimony online by a woman with name Anita about a man called Dr Solution , i was not too sure if it was real until i contacted him my self . I thought that there was never a cure for my deadly ailment but Dr Solution told me that his herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith. after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new signs in my body and i decided to go for a test and the result stated that i was HIV negative, i was very happy and even called my pastor and told him about it, i am very happy that i am now HIV negative and i am also happy that i will no longer be living as an HIV patient as i have did for the past 6 years, so help me say a very big thank you to Doctor Solution for saving me from the hands of the deadly ailment. if you are also in this type of situation and you are seeking for help, seek no more for you have received the right information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of issues you are very free to contact Dr. Solution today through his private email: solutionhealinghome@gmail.com or call him on his mobile number : +2348077683109. i strongly believe that he will help you out just as he did mine, stay cool and God bless.
    email: solutionhealinghome@gmail.com

  • meyes Chanda

    HELLO, i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2009 until i meant a testimony online by a woman with name Anita about a man called Dr Solution , i was not too sure if it was real until i contacted him my self . I thought that there was never a cure for my deadly ailment but Dr Solution told me that his herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith. after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new signs in my body and i decided to go for a test and the result stated that i was HIV negative, i was very happy and even called my pastor and told him about it, i am very happy that i am now HIV negative and i am also happy that i will no longer be living as an HIV patient as i have did for the past 6 years, so help me say a very big thank you to Doctor Solution for saving me from the hands of the deadly ailment. if you are also in this type of situation and you are seeking for help, seek no more for you have received the right information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of issues you are very free to contact Dr. Solution today through his private email: solutionhealinghome@gmail.com or call him on his mobile number : +2348077683109. i strongly believe that he will help you out just as he did mine, stay cool and God bless.
    email: solutionhealinghome@gmail.com

  • CECE

    Wonderful news. We thank God for herbs from the forest He created

  • CECE

    Wonderful news. We thank God for herbs from the forest He created

  • lisa dennin

    I THANK GOD FOR MY LIFE so much..I am lisa by name , I never thoughtthat I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have beensuffering froma deadly disease (HIV) for the past 4 years now; I had spent a lot ofmoney going from one places to another, from churches to churches,hospitalshave been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimonyon how Dr. ali helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is ( dralinafeezherbalcure_web@yahoo.com )I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after Using the
    herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (dralinafeezherbalcure_web@yahoo.com ) . He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabetes, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: dennislisa68@gmail.com

  • Julissa Rodrigo

    my testimony on how Dr.Rabiu cure my disease

    “I don’t really remember much about the day or

    the month or two following. I do remember

    sitting in my doctor’s office as she told me I

    have insomnia positive. I remember looking at

    the painting on the wall. I became instantly

    numb and everything became a blur.”

    “I was speechless, frozen in time. I couldn’t

    believe it. I couldn’t stop crying…

    As fate may have it, a friend of mine

    introduced me to a Herbal Doctor who can CURE

    several kinds of diseases like:

    HIV/AIDS

    HEPATITIS

    OBESITY

    SYPHILIS

    CANCER

    INSOMNIA

    MOTOR NEURON

    ANY KIND OF DISEASE

    At first, i didn’t believe because there are

    lots of frauds and scammers online but i

    decided to give it a try because i have

    nothing else to lose. To my greatest surprise,

    Dr.RABIU VIKRAFT HAMADU NEVER DEMANDED FOR ANY

    FEE when i contacted him. All he did was to

    give me a Herbal Medicine and guidelines on

    how i am to

    take them. I followed all procedures as

    instructed, and after 12 days i went back for

    a check up, and i was tested NEGATIVE. If you

    are interested in getting cured of your own

    Illness, you can contact the doctor that cured

    me, with the following communication link.Dr.

    RABIU VIKRAFT HAMADU

    E-mail: (rabiuhamadu@gmail.com)

    WHATSAPP:(+2347036719427)

    BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS ONLINE.

    Doctor.RABIU will never ask you for an upfront

    fee payment.

    I wish you all the best.