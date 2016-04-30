HIV-AIDS “Cure” Bird Magic, Muchinguri Extricated



Hello Editor

The war involving environment minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and many in the Zimbabwean community over bird farming, has seen the controversial cabinet minister being told off.

Muchinguri this week banned quail farming, a business which has boomed in recent months after superstitious claims were made by traditional witch doctors that the bird meat snd eggs heal many diseases including HIV AIDS.

The minister was given the open insult this week when her party youths busy in the quail trade, continued in their business as usual.

It was all normal at the Zimbabwe Trade Fair in Bulawayo when ZANU PF youths continued displaying the business in open defiance of the minister. In the below pic, one of them displays his trade two days after the minister made an official announcement against it all.

While it was not clear how the party’s politburo is going to deal with the situation, sources said the minister has been extricated in her move.