HORROR ACCIDENT: Five Killed In Truck-Bus Collision

FIVE people died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries when a truck they were travelling in collided head-on with a Munenzwa Bus at the 196km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the accident occurred on Sunday at around 2.50AM near Bubi.

She said the Munenzwa bus was going towards Beitbridge from Masvingo with 55 passengers while a Kia truck it collided with was heading to Masvingo with 11 passengers on board.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said all those who died, including the driver, were in the truck.

All the people in the Munenzwa bus escaped unharmed.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the injured passengers were rushed to Neshuro District Hospital while bodies of the deceased were taken to the same hospital’s mortuary.

The condition of the injured passengers could not be ascertained last night.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of five people in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 196km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on January 8 at around 2:50AM,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“On approaching 196km peg, the bus driver attempted to overtake in front of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with a Kia truck. The Kia truck had 11 passengers on board. Five people from the truck including the driver died on the spot while the other 11 from the same vehicle were injured. Those in the Munenzwa Volvo bus escaped unhurt.”

She urged motorists to avoid overtaking on portions of the road which do not allow them to do so.

“They should take note that it is also dangerous to overtake at night when visibility is mostly affected. Police are also encouraging and appealing to motorists to plan journeys and where possible avoid travelling at night,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba. – State Media