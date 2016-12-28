HORROR: Alleged Girlfriend Killer Burnt to Death

JOHANNESBURG – A man who had allegedly killed his girlfriend and hid her body was caught, set alight and burnt to death by villagers in Ngwaritsi, Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.

“According to information received, the suspect, who is now deceased, allegedly strangled his 30-year-old girlfriend and hid her body in the house. The corpse was discovered by the suspect’s sister covered with blankets.

“The motive for the killing is not known at this stage but domestic violence can’t be ruled out,” said police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Angry community members mobilised on Monday night and attacked the man. He was subsequently burnt to death.

The police, who were informed of the case only after the killing, appealed to anyone with information that could lead to arrest to come forward, Ngoepe said. – Africa News Agency