Horror As Zim Businessman Is Shot Dead In South-Africa

SOUTH African police are investigating the cold-blooded murder of Zimbabwean businessman, Jimmy Choeni, who was shot by two unidentified gunmen at his base in Musina on Monday night.

Choeni, who owned a private security company, was allegedly shot three times in the back by the assailants, and died on the spot, while his unidentified female companion walked away unscathed.

“Police have launched a manhunt after a 43-year-old owner of a security company was gunned down last night (Monday) by two unknown suspects,” Limpopo provincial police spokesman, Motlafela Mojapelo, said.

"According to information, the deceased was with a woman when the suspects, who spoke Shona, approached and shot him dead. The woman was not injured." The incident occurred in Musina Extension 12 and Choeni's pistol and cellphone were stolen from the scene, Mojapelo said. People from Choeni's home area, Tshamnanga village, 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge along the Harare Road, said they suspected the businessman was gunned down by his business rivals. "His company was dominant and he might have fallen victim to business rivals," the deceased's friend, Elias Chibi, said. – Newsday