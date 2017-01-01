Horror As Man Stabs Nephew (4), Intestines Dangle Out

A mentally challenged man from Chiredzi allegedly stabbed his four-year-old nephew with a knife he had taken from his mother saying he wanted to prepare meat for relish, police confirmed.

Nyasha Mutinhe (25) of Village 4 Musapasi Resettlement area, Mkwasine who has a history of mental illness since 2015 allegedly grabbed Jansen Gwinji by the right hand, slapped him on the face once before stabbing him on the abdomen with a knife leaving his intestines protruding.

Jansen’s grandmother who is also mother to Mutinhe, Ms Sekai Gwenzi (52) administered first aid on the boy before rushing him to Mkwasine clinic but he died before arrival.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 5PM.

She said the suspect fled the scene after committing the crime but was arrested the following day.

“We received a report of murder of a four-year-old boy from Chiredzi by his mentally challenged uncle. The man stabbed his victim on the abdomen with a knife leaving his intestines protruding. He had asked the knife from his mother under the guise of wanting to cut meat for the family’s relish,” said Insp Mazula.

Police said Ms Gwenzi allegedly handed over the knife to Mutinhe in good faith, but armed with the weapon he approached his nephew, Jansen who was playing in the homestead’s yard and forcibly grabbed his right hand.

When Ms Gwenzi observed that Mutinhe was no longer in his sober senses, she pleaded with him to stop holding the boy saying she wanted to bath him but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Insp Mazula said in a moment of madness, Mutinhe slapped Jansen on the face and he fell down before stabbing him on the abdomen with the knife he was holding and fled the scene.

She said Ms Gwenzi lifted the profusely bleeding boy and rushed him to Mkwasine Clinic but he died on the way.

“A report was made at Mkwasine police who attended the scene and took the body to Chiredzi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The suspect was arrested on Thursday while roaming in a nearby bush. He will appear in court soon facing murder charges,” said Insp Mazula.

Insp Mazula advised members of the pubic to ensure that their mentally challenged relatives take their medication when it was due. – State Media