Horror As Woman Chops Off Nephew’s (2) Head

Terrence Mawawa, Mberengwa |In a gory murder incident that has stunned the whole community, a local woman ran amok and murdered her sister’s two -year-old son . Arleta Mafuramoyo was not asked to plead when she appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate, Sengster Tavengwa facing murder charges.

The incident happened in Batanai Village, under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa District on Christmas Eve. According to the state, the child and his six-year-old sibling were left in Mafuramoyo ‘s custody while their parents, visited some relatives during the festive season.

The two-year-old boy complained of hunger since Mafuramoyo had not fed the two children. Incensed by the child’s loud wailing, Mafuramoyo grabbed an axe and beheaded the toddler as his sibling watched. She then advanced towards the six-year-old child and struck him on the leg with the axe. The matter has been referred to the High Court with the magistrate also saying the accused should be examined for mental illness.

Local villagers said they were shocked by the incident. “How can someone kill an innocent child just like that?It is really shocking and unbelievable. Nobody expected her to kill her sister’s child. It is really painful. The parents of child were completely puzzled by the callous act.They are yet to come to terms with the horrific act ,”said a local villager.