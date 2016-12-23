HORROR DEATH: Church-Boy Disappears Forever While Chasing Sex Mate | ZAMBEZI RIVER

Staff Reporter | A Seventh Day Adventist youth member tragically died, in Binga on Wednesday while trying to rescue a “drowning” girlfriend from the mighty Zambezi River.

Sources within the SDA Western Zimbabwe Conference youth camp told ZimEye.com that Muzi Tshuma a second year student at the National University of Science and Technology who is a son of Solusi High school headmaster, was taken by a water current in Zambezi river while trying to “save” his girlfriend who was apparently playing a drowning game.

The sources claim that like several other “couples” were doing at the camp, the two love birds had been all over each other since the start of the youth camp on Monday in a honeymoon resembling outing. On Wednesday afternoon while on a group outing, the girlfriend went inside the waters of the river, pretended to be drowning and called on her boyfriend, Tshuma to come to her rescue to show how much he loves her.

“He dived into the water and that was the last we saw of him alive, he just disappeared like something had pulled him into the deeper waters while her girlfriend just walked out of the water,” said the source.

“It was very tragic we are all still in shock and don’t understand what really happened to him, it was so scary,” said the source.

The youth who shared the issue to ZimEye.com, claim that the on going one week youth camp has been marred with incidents of love birds openly enjoying their love moments in front of other church members with allegations of sexual encounters taking place.

According to the sources Tshuma’s lifeless body was recovered from the river by members of the police subaqua unit stationed in Binga.