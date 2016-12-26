HORROR: Mnangagwa Obtains Powers To Kill | THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Phillip Zulu | His overt participation is first by his position of authority as Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss, orders of persecution, killings, torture, abductions, etc, were sanctioned by his office and his signature, the rest is simply a structural line command system of such vile brutalities.

All those operatives involved in such heinous crimes were covered by the state no prosecution orders that still apply to Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kizito Chivambu, Edgar Mbwembwe, etc of the lower house murderers, but the highest office of the presidency, the presidential order declaration on all activities relating to conflicts, war criminals etc, several Presidential Pardons have been proclaimed in recent years. So to ask how Emmerson Mnangagwa has been the epicentre of holocaust and mass murders is akin to asking how the late Josef Goebbels masterminded the purges of Jews and their mass killings.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is the architect of mass killings, a merchant of holocaust and a depraved former CIO boss who had unbridled powers, above the law political tangency and above all, a dreaded boss of notoriety and legally untouchable. He is the author of despondency, anarchy, horrors and terrors of the darkest days of our country.

That’s called state secret services, they’re involved in counterinsurgency, spying, state assignments on elimination of terror targets, possible preemptive strikes on ‘enemies of the state’, national security through rigorous state operatives trained to defend the regime, infiltration in opposition camps, abductions, torture, detentions without charge, state of emergency and all arms of the state falling under the jurisdiction of the minister of state security as a promulgation of head of state. Yes Emmerson Mnangagwa was and is still the author of genocide in Zimbabwe. Only Mad Bob (Robert Mugabe) and Emmerson Mnangagwa had these sweeping powers of state dictatorship through arms of state security, its manpower ( CIO operatives), its machinery and equipment ( guns, artillery, vehicles, etc) that were used to butcher innocent defenceless civilians in Matabeleland, Midlands and country wide simply because they differed on political grounds.

In the USA, all armed forces including state agents, are subjects of war against any enemies within or outside, hence the same approach by a ZANU regime during the massacres in Matabeleland.