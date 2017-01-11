HORROR VIDEO: ZBC Journalist Swept Away in Flooded River

Ray Nkosi | In a typical “practice what you preach” failure, a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio presenter Kanyemba Bhonzo, was on Sunday swept away into the waters of Mudzi river while attempting to cross the flooded river in a Toyota Land Cruiser.



According to the popular radio personnel and socialite, he was travelling from their rural home in his brother’s car when his brother attempted to drive through the flooded river over a narrow bridge where he missed the edges of the bridge resulting in the vehicle falling over into the heavy currents of the waters.

The two brothers were lucky to both come out of the ordeal alive and unhurt. Eye witnesses who recorded a video of the vehicle plunge into the waters claim that the brothers looked highly intoxicated and bottles of beer were retrieved from the vehicle after the ordeal.

The video of the vehicle being swept away in the river has gone viral on social media with members of the public strongly castigating the two for stupidly trying to cross the river where it was evident that the bridge was not visible.

The ZBC has been sending out continuous warnings on all its radio stations and television channel warning people against attempting to cross flooded rivers and Kanyemba himself has been involved in spreading the awareness message in his programmes on ZBC’s National FM.

Comment could not be obtained from the national traffic police where an officer who would not identify himself on the phone claiming that he was not allowed to speak to the media said that they had not received a report on the matter.