“How Many Hubbies Does Mahoka Have?”

More Jokes in the Parliament of Zimbabwe, when serious debate on bond notes turned into a question and answer on the number of hubbies female MP Mahoka has, bordering more sexual harassment of the female legislator. MP Maridadi asks this question; Below is the debate;

*HON. MAHOKA: Thank you Madam Speaker. I also want to add my voice to the debate. Firstly, I would like to thank the Hon. Minister and the Governor. The thinking behind the bond note and its introduction to this country is of the highest degree. The people of Zimbabwe are very happy because the bond notes have helped us. We no longer have problems if you go to the banks. When tobacco farmers produce their crop, ….

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, order, Hon. Members. Allow us to hear what the Hon. Member is saying.

We were given a lot of money because of tobacco. You see us beautiful with glowing skins and our husbands have developed large stomachs, it is because of the money that you have paid us – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, Hon. Members.

*HON. MARIDADI: On a point of order Madam Speaker.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: What is your point of order?

*HON. MARIDADI: Madam Speaker, my point of order is on the point that ‘our husbands now have developed large stomachs.’ Does the Hon. Member have a single husband and if she has many husbands, how many does she have? May she display her status?

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: There is no point of order.

*HON. MAHOKA: Some Hon. Members take this House lightly. They came to Parliament with trivial matters not putting at heart representation of the people. We should know that we came here to represent people and not to play – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Members, let us understand each other in this House.

*HON. MARIDADI: I do not believe that we do not respect this House but she is the one who does not because she is the one who insulted the Vice President in public. She is the one who does not respect people. She scolded the Vice President of this country. Before she would want people to be orderly, she should start with herself because she insulted the Vice President of this country in public and it hurts us.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, order. Hon. Members. I have heard what the Hon. Member said. She said, let us respect this House. Can we go ahead with our debate.

*HON. MARIDADI: The Vice President, Hon. Mnangagwa is the Leader of the House, whether he is in Shurugwi or Mutoko, he carries the image of this august House. He should not be insulted by nonentities. – [Laughter.] –

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, order Hon. Members. Can we have order in the House? Can we please mind our language in this august House. Hon. Members, please listen. Hon. Maridadi, you were referring to Hon. Mahoka that she insulted the Hon. Vice President and then you said she is a nonentity. She is an Hon. Member – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Withdraw that statement. What does pombi yadonha mean?

*HON. MARIDADI: My understanding of a nonentity is just an ordinary person, a not so important person. It is not an insult. While in Parliament, we ordinarily say this Hon. Member is a back-bencher.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Member, there is no ordinary person in Parliament. Can you please withdraw that?

*HON. MARIDADI: I am withdrawing my word ‘nonentity’ but I am also a nonentity because I am not a Whip or a Chairperson of a Committee but I am a back-bencher. So, we are both nonentities. Hon. Mahoka and Hon. Maridadi we are the nonentities. I thank you.

*HON. MAHOKA: I was talking about the need to be serious in this august House. The people who elected us are observing how we are belittling or disrespecting this House. Our words should be proper. We should not just trivialise issues here in Parliament. Some people are “vana muti ngauwe tinonge tsotso”.

*HON. MARIDADI: It is even worse; she said the Vice President is an ordinary person.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Members, we complained about the need for us to forge ahead with our work. Let us be mindful of the time, you do not just rise and debate without recognition. Stand up and say your point of order, I did not hear what you said.

*HON. MARIDADI: I have been hurt but as a man, I cannot shed tears. She has referred to the Vice President as an ordinary person and she should withdraw. This is something she should not say in Parliament. It hurts me so much Hon. Speaker. May she please withdraw her words because it is painful for her to insult the Vice President of this country. I thank you.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Members! Hon. Mahoka, I urge you to speak plain language because what you said is now being taken with a different connotation altogether.

*HON. MAHOKA: Thank you Madam Speaker. I believe the issue of bond notes is important and it should be debated in depth. The people in the communal lands are happy with the bond notes. Well done Hon. Minister, you really realised the challenges that this country was facing. You intervened and came up with an important note called the bond note. The 10 provinces are happy because of the bond notes. We went round in all the provinces and they all accepted it. Farmers are happy. Those who do not own any land may be hurt.

There should not be a glut of bond notes on the market but, as it is, it should be maintained. You have done very well and you are doing quite well. Keep it up. You should have a double portion in terms of being a Minister because you have exceeded your performance.

On the negatives of this bond note, in the communal lands, we have not witnessed a situation where prices differ in terms of which currency you are using. That is if you are paying using bond notes, the item is expensive and if one pays in US dollar the price is lower or if you do a transfer, the price becomes dear. We do not have that in the communal lands, may be it pertains to the urban areas. The communal people are happy with the bond notes. I have risen to support the Minister that what you and the Reserve Bank Governor did is very good. Keep on thinking along that track so as to ensure the improvement of our economy. In this House we have been thinking about it so that our country grows. I thank you Minister.