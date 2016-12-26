How Tajamuka Lost The Plot!

Nomazulu Thata | A French thinker and historian have argued that revolutions are moments of explosive births: the delivery of something growing in the womb of the old regime! In our case the womb is that of Zanu PF! He says revolutions are born out of hope of better future and they strongly believe in transformations and they make immense sacrifices even putting their own lives on the line to create genuine democracy for the betterment majority people.

A revolution is by definition a force, a fundamental change in political power struggles and it is supposed to take place in a short space of time whereby people have to be mobilized to revolt against the government and effect immediate change of current regime against the majority, a minority government despised as despotic and corrupt. There should be some fertile ground to evident discontentment for such a historical fact of life to take place, for such a ground breaking political change ever to take place. A revolution is always violent because the few ruling class (Zanu PF) that still enjoy the privileges of power will resist change violently. We have seen this in our streets of Harare happening not long ago this year 2016.

A revolution occurs when the majority of the oppressed peoples collectively refuse to be oppressed any longer. Some social scientist Barrington Moore said the suffering of the masses and their conscious of the facts of injustices in their lives are not sufficient enough to ignite a full blown revolution like the one we saw in the Arab-Spring! But in Egypt especially, a revolt turned out into a revolution because the entire nation was united in the cause to bring change by whatever means. The Egyptian organisers of the revolution did a lot of ground work, through the social media, (Face-book, twitter, emails, social media platforms) to network and engage the entire nation, the objectives were clear to all citizens how they would use the social media to do massive intervention reconnecting large masses of ordinary people and those in the struggle to be mobilised to ensure success at all cost.

In Zimbabwe the people still feel too weak to fight the regime of Zanu PF despite socio-economic hardships, ideological manipulation, political extra-juridical repression and unrestricted occasional violence. The people in Zimbabwe cannot effectively strike as they need permission from the Zanu PF government to do so, they cannot congregate, organise, demonstrate freely in the streets in large numbers. They have this informed fear in them that petrifies them to submission. The Zanu PF government is controlling material network communications and centralized repressive apparatus.

In a genuine revolution like the one we have seen in orange revolution in Ukraine and in Arab countries, people do not need to seek permission from the very system they are to replace to demonstrate against it. (Can you imagine if Zipra and Zanla of 1975 until 1979 asked Smith Regime if they should go to Zambia and Mozambique to wage war of liberation, and ask Smith again since its Christmas they have to postpone their guerrilla fight to January 2017!) People organise and go to the street without the knowledge of the despotic government that they shall be mass demonstrations. It is for this reason that a revolution has to be for a short time but groundbreaking and effective. Ever for the moulds of Linda and her lot to be successful they needed to inform themselves, read about previous revolutions that have succeeded in history and emulate from them as to how to put an effective revolution and topple the despotic regime of Zanu PF.

What groundwork did Linda Masarira et al undertake prior to the July 2016 demonstrations for the sitting-ins in the Africa Square to be effective enough to bring about regime-change and in a short space of time? Did they try to understand the fundamental weaknesses of Zanu PF and its government? Admittedly our government and its party are indeed at its weakest point if we had strategic young people on the ground to plan the revolt strategically: taking advantage of increasing paralysis in internal factional fightings and divisions and their inability to re-invent themselves, intertwined with self-destruction, high corruption levels, high mistrust inside the party, loss of faith in the way forward as the country is cash-strapped, serious socio-economic contradictions, irrational search for culprits: the west are to blame as they want regime-change and re-colonize Zimbabwe and our natural resources, and socio-economic ineptitude: 2 million jobs, Zim-assets! 15 billion US dollars was swindled out of the country behind the back of the entire government and the nation.

The situation in Zimbabwe was indeed ripe for regime-change. The structural nature of the socio-economic conditions in Zimbabwe explain why there were quantitative/qualitative reasons enough to revolt in the way Tajamuka positioned themselves albeit not effect as there was no enough or adequate due diligence done to spark the revolt. Sadly, we did not have revolutionary strategists on the ground to effect powerful riots and demonstrations to a successful result: a result that would have brought about ground breaking changes in the country. A revolutionary is a hungry and a very angry persona.