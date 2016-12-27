How Zimbabwe’s Diaspora Opposition Blows Its Opponents

Dr Masimba Mavaza| Today’s world has allowed democracy to mean freedom of exercising your choice and practising it without fear. Political parties should have one thing in common which is betterment of their country. While the motive and the hope of the opposition is to be the leaders of the country one day. Motivated by the hope of being the leaders one day the politicians must and are expected to make their country a better one so that they will be rulers of a prosperous country.

If you think it’s tough being a ZANU PF voter in 21st-century Zimbabwe try being a ZANU PF cadre in Diaspora. Those who have failed in elections might have turned some ZANU PF members abroad into Shy Activists hiding their political beliefs from pollsters and opposition bullies who have a misguided belief that the UK or any other Country is for the opposition and they want to decide who should stay in that country. But in Britain to be a ZANU PF is basically to make yourself a moral leper, unfit for polite society, ripe for exclusion from respectable circles. ZANU PF members abroad aren’t only encouraged to feel shy — they’re encouraged to feel shame they are made to feel like they are killers thieves or any despicable bigots.

Yet over five years the Zimbabwean electorate is asked to vote on the leaders of their choice. Every five years the Zimbabweans speak Heaven help anyone who says Yes to this flinging open of choice to ZANU PF rule. For the extent to which Zimbabwe’s political and media elites in diaspora have lined up behind the losers and cried rigging is nothing short of breathtaking. I’ve racked my brains, and I can’t think of any other political issue in The world in recent times on which the consensus has been so suffocating, and so hostile to dissent.

This undemocratic behaviour is being exhibited in Democratic societies led by political parties purporting to propel democratic change in their country.

There’s a profound irony here:

The ZANU PF chairperson in Europe cde Nick Mangwana became the latest victim of the dictatorial scheming of the so called activists who are actually fame seeking idiots. They have threatened to approach the British prime minister to complain that comrade Mangwana delivered a speech during his party’s conference. Obviously anything said by any one in his party’s conference is not meant to massage the other party.

Instead of countering comrade Mangwana’s submissions democratically the idiots rushes to the British government like headless chicken. This exposes the fake activists that theiy are not democratic. They behave like small boys rushing to their mother complaining that the ground is hard. Nick is in politics and his speech should be political. The zimbabwean opposition must not seek to have their wars to be fought by Britain or the prime minister’s office. It is tough out there and they have to toughen up. Zimbabwe’s political class calls for a change yet they cry for opponents to be arrested deported tortured all because they see differently from them. to prove that Zimbabwe has moved on from its intolerant past, and yet some of that old intolerance is being rehabilitated by the very people who were advocating for democracy.

They shush dissent and demonise their opponents as effectively as what was used to do, only in the name of Opposition. A way for influential people to ‘identify [themselves] as members of an enlightened elite’, ‘kindly metropolitan liberals versus the real democrats. The behaviour of the so called activists in Diaspora is knee shaking deeply depressing and flabbergasting. Activism is now only ostensibly about making money more fundamentally it has become a means for fund raising funds and hateful and gruff inhabitants of Zimbabwe in foreign land.

Indeed, the Activists in diaspora are enforcing the host countries to take political sides. meaning any Person who speaks against them is likely to be expelled from the country they are. According to the activists in the diaspora even politicians who harbour ‘reservations about this major personalisation of politics are not speaking out, ‘for fear of being reported to the prime minister. The activists seek to abuse the office of the prime minister and use it as a threatening tool. They forget that Britain is highly democratic and they will give all a chance to be heard. Activists claim they are fighting for equality and freedom of expression yet they want to stifle and chalk the life out of others. They are demons in practice exrtotionists and totally non democratic. They labour under the belief that they own UK forgetting that they are refugees and liars in a foreign land.

A culture of ‘intimidation’ in political circles, saying it’s ‘incredible that the activists abroad have imposed the whip’ on free speech.

So intense is the attack on political consensus that politicians, desperate to demonstrate their allegiance are openly attacked on social media and threatened with deportations as if the UK is for MDC or for the misguided Activists. Pretending to be opposition has become a shortcut to the moral high ground, a passport to chattering-class respectability, and activists have used it as a way to get immigration status.

Meanwhile, virtually the entire media are agitating for anti Mugabe stance

In this false hope supporting opposition is as natural as breathing, and as necessary too: fail to back opposition and you’re as good as dead.

Another way of saying that if you support your ZANU PF abroad you are damaging your own status in UK.

They’re actively demonising the Pro Mugabe treating them as pariahs whose ways of thinking could harm Zimbabwe and her citizens.

They fool the Zimbabweans without visas to come and join them they believe they are the only ones with a right to be in a foreign land.

The actions of these people is treasonous

The threat to comrade Nick is unacceptable and shows that the opposition is undemocratic and dictatorial.

However the British government can not uphold the oppressive requests by these self serving name seeking activists.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk