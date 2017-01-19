I Am Not In An Affair With Linda Masarira – Mako Speaks Out

By Makomborero Haruzivishe | Well, I am shocked by the level immaturity exhibited by some misguided elements bent on tarnishing my image through creation and propagation of falsehoods.

How they manage to do this without guilty conscience boggles the mind.

I had earlier on tried to ignore, for I didn’t want to dignity their nonsense with my response. However, it is with regret that I note these buffoons are now mistaking my quiet response, or lack of it thereof as weakness and incapacity to react accordingly.

Now let me respond to your lies…

Firstly, I am not in a relationship with Linda Lynda Tsungie Masarira. I have my girlfriend whom I love so much and am pretty sure she loves me as much.

Secondly, I was not with her the time she was attacked by whosoever attacked her. I was home reading and preparing for my oncoming exams.

Thirdly and most importantly, I did not and never will have a physical confrontation with a woman. So if Lynda made any insinuations which may in any way implicate me to her attack I kindly am asking her to make an immediate correction and set the record straight.

Lastly,I was never missing over the weekend, I was at home and was actually shocked when Linda Masarira, Promise Mkwananzi, Hardlife Mudzingwa and Watmore Makokoba visited me and telling me there is word out there to the effect that I am missing.

And to Pride Mkono, I have seen your slime against me on your Facebook wall, on Bulawayo 24, Khuluma Africa(Patson’s publicist blog) and in the Herald. Well, its not the same time you have done this to me, and its not your first time to do it to other comrades. Well, whilst I understand your chicken thoughts which may be as a result of your prolonged stay in a fowl run in Glen View. However, I am no longer tolerating any more baseless attacks on my person by a scud gobbling, ganja smoking and Cranko addict who would do anything for a plate of sadza or a bottle of beer.

To you Patson Dzamara, a masquerade doctor, I would want to remind you that twitter and Facebook are not libraries, neither is your selfie gallery a lecture room. So being a social media fanatic is not in any way correlated to academic prowess nor is your selfie gallery an authority that empowers you to propagate lies and fool people. Stop abusing Itai Dzamara’s wife and kids to line your dirty pockets.

I understand that you being a homeless ‘doctor’ who has to sing, bootlick and praise sing Themba Mliswa to get accommodation in his cottage you have lots of acting, dramatising and dirty working to do but I would like to kindly advise you to do it on other people not me.

I am ready to face up the war you are mounting.

Let’s do it. My non responsive days are over. You have been attacking me for quite sometime, I have not been responding for I wanted to safeguard the image and success of the citizens movements but am discovering you don’t care and your agendas in this struggle are something else than you masquerade to represent. Its now high time I respond, and I am more than ready to respond pound for pound, blow for blow.

I am Mako, and Mako I am!