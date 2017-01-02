I Could Not Serve Under A Sell-Out

Iphithule Thembani KaMaphosa | ZAPU President Dumiso Dabengwa has finally explained why he did not serve in the Zimbabwe National army, dispelling the popular rumour that he sold out the national army and certain individuals he worked with during the liberation struggle, such as Lookout Vumindaba Masuku.

Speaking at the late Advocate Senda’s burial service at the Brethren in Christ Church in Bulawayo on Thursday which was attended by ZANU PF politburo and central committee members, Cabinet Ministers, the Military  including Former PF ZAPU stalwart and now perceived ZANU PF political godmother in Matabeleland Angeline Masuku, Bulawayo Mayor and MPs from both MDCs and ZANU PF, Dr Dabengwa said he felt insulted by Mugabe who expected him to serve under Solomon Mujuru who was not only junior to him but a man he considered a sellout after having defected from ZAPU to ZANU after getting high quality military training with the mother party.

Dr Dabengwa, who during the liberation war was leader of Intelligence at ZAPU’s government in exile and its military department ZPRA, was equivalent to either the Minister of State Security or Chief of Combined Defense and Security Operations in a normal set up.

He told the congregating mourners that Solomon Mujuru was too junior for him to serve under as he was literally the one who trained the man under the banner of ZPRA. Soon after attaining high level training, Mujuru, who then was known as Rex Nhongo crossed floors to ZANU in a move that was, above everything else, tribally motivated.

Dr Dabengwa said had it not been nepotism and patronage on Robert Mugabe’s part, he could not have been given the choice to humiliate himself by serving under Mujuru whose character had dubious traces.

Dr Dabengwa said he is not apologetic about his decision not to serve in the national army as he could not allow Mugabe to humiliate him and insult his contribution to the liberation of the country. He told the gathering that Mugabe’s double faced character, contributed much to the decision he and other senior ZPRA cadres not to join the army.

Dr Dabengwa said Mugabe acted unprofessionally in a deliberate ploy to capture the state, amass and retain power and wealth through deployment of yes men in critical positions in state institutions, to a rousing applause from the congregants.

  • TJINGABABILI

    THE MAN IS A DANGEROUS TRIBALIST! HE STILL FILLS QUANGO TOP POSTS WITH HIS CLANSMEN!

  • Doc

    Dr Dabengwa,stop being petty.It just debaces you,all those people surrounding you are all yes men and women,

    Why are you life president?
    Why do you have a farm from evil people as you claim?

    None of those people will add an ounce to your agenda ,and being petty only reduces you in front of would be supporters .

    Being junior to you in Zapu doesn’t mean a thing to a person who crossed over to another party…You can’t enforce your superiority in another party or in government..You were not the authority to give and take positions….

    So if I was your teacher at high school ,if you are appointed minister of education I must refuse to be your junior because I was your teacher, really.
    Iam not excusing nepotism,but grow up sir .

    Zapu was and is not government,so what happened in Zapu stays in Zapu.