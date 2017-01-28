“I Gained Wisdom” – Tsvangirai After Matebeleland Tour

Luke Tamborinyoka | President Morgan Tsvangirai today wound up his 10-day listening tour of the three Matabeleland provinces with an address to the Bulawayo provincial assembly.

Most of the issues discussed were of an internal and strategic nature, and cannot be subject for megaphone communication. However President Tsvangirai said he had come, had seen and heard the deep seated sentiment from the people and was now wiser after spending 10 days in the region.

The jubilant crowd made significant input into both the post- Mugabe governance architecture and the political alliance building process, to which they gave their thumbs up.

Next week, the President continues with his tour of the provinces in which he wants to be guided by the people’s feelings in the execution and transaction of political business both within and outside the party.

In the post-Mugabe era and in the alliance building process, the people’s input is going to be a key ingredient.

Indeed, public participation has been the missing link in Africa and President Tsvangirai, through his mass-line approach, is ensuring that public input participation takes its rightful place in decision-making.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change