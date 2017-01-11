I Killed A Python To Shield My Family



For contravening the Parks and Wildlife Management Act after killing a python, an Odzi man has been arraigned before the courts.

Kudzanai Rutsenza (34) of Alma Farm denied the charges of killing the python worth $2 000 when he appeared before Mr Poterai Gwezhira.

He was being charged with contravening Section 45(b) as read with Section 128 of the Parks and Wildlife Act, Chapter 20:14.

Public prosecutor, Mr Brian Goto, told the court that the suspect saw a python lying beside a goats’ pen at his sister’s homestead.

The reptile which had already swallowed a goat could not move. It was alleged that Rutsenza made efforts to contact officials from Parks and Wildlife Department who took too long to arrive at the scene.

He then killed the python and partially burnt it and went further to bury it. When officials from the Parks and Wildlife department arrived at the scene, they were told that the python had already been killed.

They, however, located the place where it was buried, exhumed it and took it to their offices. Rutsenza surrendered himself to the police thereafter. The matter was adjourned to January 20 for trial.

He was remanded out of custody. Responding to the allegations, Rutsenza said it was his duty to kill the reptile as his family was in danger.

“Your Worship, if only the officials from the Parks and Wildlife Department had come in time, I would not have killed it. I only killed it to protect my family,” he said. – Manica Post