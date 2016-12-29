“I Will Not Be Bullied”

Fadzayi Mahere | The beauty of the holidays is that you can lie in and catch up with a bit of reading that you don’t normally have the luxury of indulging in when work and life are in full swing. Today I read this: a piece on internet bullying with particular focus on Monica Lewinsky. It is such a powerful read. I recommend it to everyone.

We have all been on one or both sides of the cyber bullying phenomenon although we are hesitant to acknowledge it. Bringing the context a bit closer to home, 2016 was a year I witnessed just how powerful a tool the internet can be. It is a force of good and of bad. It can propel change and entrench deeply-held prejudice. It connects you with people who become your best friends and instant enemies all at once. It is a somewhat distorted mirror of the society we live in, but a mirror nonetheless. It offers a useful window into the thoughts of the public. It galvanises the best and worst of human nature. It is a microcosm of the real world, requiring one to deploy the right dose of politesse, humour, sharp critique, knowledge, political correctness and authenticity without any guide aside from conscience and without any formula aside from experience.