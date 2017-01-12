Internet Cost Increase: MASIYIWA CONTRADICTS SELF

Duncan Banda | Econet boss and founder Strive Masiyiwa has contradicted his own company on mobile data tariff increases.

Masiyiwa claimed he was against floor prices introduced by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) infested Potraz.

He even claimed the Potraz directive is “unusual.”

Masiyiwa via his online portal said, “it is my understanding that it was a directive from the telecoms regulator. I have never supported this type of regulatory approach.

“It makes it difficult to introduce new services such as Mobile TV, when a “floor price” is set for data. Very unusual”.

But a leaked document exposes his company, Econet for being a chief proponent of price rises.

Econet are seen in the memo calling for higher prices than those imposed by Potraz.

Revealingly, Econet has since come out as the only network to hike their data tariffs. The new draconian tariffs are up to 5 times the minimum value set by Potraz. Zimbabweans have opened the year with trouble as many who had established their small to medium businesses online are now shutting down not so much due to the government body’s action, but due to Econet’s prohibitive prices.

Coincidentally, Econet is also the only company that once raided a media house, The Source using rogue ZRP cops through an immoral High Court Order.