Jah Prayzah And Andy Muridzo In ‘Crazy Alliance’

Rising musician Andy Muridzo has sensationally joined Jah Prayzah’s newly established movement in what is easily the biggest coup on the local music scene. Muridzo has since signed a contract that will keep him under Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement beyond 2020 and his forthcoming album set for next month is now being finalized at the JP studios.

Both parties confirmed the deal in interviews with state media yesterday. The marriage comes at a time when underhand plots to use Andy Muridzo to curtail his idol, Jah Prayzah’s music career have been gaining momentum. Using lessons from Nigeria and South Africa Jah Prayzah has decided to launch the Military Touch Movement stable where upcoming artistes will be signed up.

One of the more popular such stables in South Africa is Kalawa Jazmee Records, which is considered a major contributor to the development of the Kwaito in the country. Apart form Muridzo, MTM has also signed ExQ, Nutty O and Tahle together with two producers Daniel Chiweda and DJ Tamuka ahead of the official unveiling of the label end of next month.

Jah Prayzah revealed yesterday Muridzo was the last to sign last week and the contract is already underway.

“Andy came to my office for a courtesy visit last week and during our discussion I told him my plans for the project and he did not hesitate to join saying he belongs here with us. So, yes we have signed Andy Muridzo to our stable and his contract is similar to the other artistes we have signed up. These contacts benefit the artistes more that the company because I have a passion to nurture talent and make Zimbabwe a great music country. This is what’s happening elsewhere on the continent and a good example is Wasafi where a lot of good musicians have emerged and risen to the top. It’s about growing together and the good thing about the contract is it’s there to benefit the artistes. There will be NO restrictions on them, the contract is flexible and they are allowed to do things outside the movement like stage their own shows although we will be lining up gigs where the artistes from the stable share the stage,” said Jah Prayzah. – State Media