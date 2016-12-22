Jah Prayzah Attacked by Moyo

ALSO READ – Accidents Across Zimbabwe LIVE Satellite Map



Staff Reporter | Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, has taken a swipe at Jah Prayzah’s hit song Mudhara Vachauya.

The singer is allegedly singing for Mnangagwa.

Is Jah Prayzah being used by Mnangagwa?

Writing on his twitter portal Moyo said, “Mudhara achauya ehehe mudhara achauya ehehe. Achauya achibva kupi? Mudhara aripo hwani imiwe. Mudhara ndiGushungo chete chete!”

Moyo further asked, “who said politics and music do not mix?”

Musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe, was earlier this year sucked into Zanu PF’s deadly fights to succeed President Robert Mugabe with music fans and critics saying his latest album Mudhara Vachauya was produced to prop-up embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his battle to succeed the 92-year-old leader.

Lyrics from the lanky musician’s latest offering praise an ultimate father figure — of the Lion totem — who is expected to change economic fortunes of the underprivileged in society.

Zimbabwe’s economy has virtually collapsed due to the high unemployment rate, power shortages, massive company closures and a serious cash crisis that has sparked a wave of anti-Mugabe protests across the country.