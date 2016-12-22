Jah Prayzah Attacked by Moyo

Staff Reporter | Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, has taken a swipe at Jah Prayzah’s hit song Mudhara Vachauya.

The singer is allegedly singing for Mnangagwa.

Is Jah Prayzah being used by Mnangagwa?

Writing on his twitter portal Moyo said, “Mudhara achauya ehehe mudhara achauya ehehe. Achauya achibva kupi? Mudhara aripo hwani imiwe. Mudhara ndiGushungo chete chete!”

Moyo further asked, “who said politics and music do not mix?”

Musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe, was earlier this year sucked into Zanu PF’s deadly fights to succeed President Robert Mugabe with music fans and critics saying his latest album Mudhara Vachauya was produced to prop-up embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his battle to succeed the 92-year-old leader.

Lyrics from the lanky musician’s latest offering praise an ultimate father figure — of the Lion totem — who is expected to change economic fortunes of the underprivileged in society.
Zimbabwe’s economy has virtually collapsed due to the high unemployment rate, power shortages, massive company closures and a serious cash crisis that has sparked a wave of anti-Mugabe protests across the country.

 

  • Lilcheeks

    So are people not allowed to sing because of these political conflicts. Get a life. Jah Prayza is the musician at the moment and let people enjoy. Merry Christmas Jah and all the best in the new. Some of us adore you and will stand by you.

  • Cyber Mujibha

    Izvozvi I am on my way to Gokwe with goodies for my children and am sure they are singing …Mudhara Vachauya in anticipation…Get a life Moyo your butt & boot licking is nauseating. Are you not the same person who said ZANU PF (as in Mugabe) runs this country with open eyes and shut minds. We all do not suffer from selective amnesia like you. Plus Jah Prayzah said Mudhara Vachauya not Mabhonzo achauya.Pfuteski bhurati furu Moyo!!!

  • Generals

    Love you Jah Prayzah love son of the soil never be discouraged by that Musoro Banga the Homosexual(Mrs J Kasuwuere) continue with your Music mfana wedu; Mdara is Coming Period. Merry Xmas Mukudzei

  • Mhofu1

    Jah Prayza 6 – the other guy 0.Music is an art that Jah P exhibits very well.i don’t know what the other guy does. Merry Christmas Jah and your family. Keep up the good work.