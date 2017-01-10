Jah Prayzah Begs – “You Can’t Dump Me”

It seems all is not well for musician Jah Prayzah following reports that he begged his former guitarist Braveman Chizvino to perform at his show on Sunday. Jah Prayzah staged his first show since the resignation of Chizvino, popularly known as Baba Harare, and had not found a replacement.

To save himself from embarrassment, the 3rd Generation Band leader had to persuade Baba Harare to join him, The Herald Entertainment is reliably informed.

Jah Prayzah had to go on stage while his band was only playing instruments, a different situation to when the former Gift Amuli guitarist was still with the 3rd Generation.

Baba Harare used to lend his vocals singing renditions of old Jah Prayzah songs before the main act came on stage.

The close to 30 minutes sound check of just instruments seemed to dampen the mood of merrymakers.

A seemingly desperate Jah Prayzah came on stage and there was no one on the lead guitar.

A few minutes later Baba Harare or simply Bravo arrived at the venue making a grand entrance to save what promised to be a disaster.

He was received with wild cheers as if he is the main man and after his arrival it was business as usual.

“They phoned him (Baba Harare) to attend this show. They begged him and had terms they agreed on,” said an insider who commented on condition of anonymity.

The insider said Jah Prayzah had to use his longtime confidante Lloyd Kurima, popularly known as Mabla 10, to persuade Baba Harare to show up.

This publication was informed that Jah Prayzah last week had been conducting auditions at his Belvedere offices to find a replacement.

He is, however, not impressed by any of the trialists thus far. His management is also panicking and they had to cancel a press conference which was scheduled for yesterday.

When Baba Harare took his guitar, he took fans down memory lane performing a number of songs from Jah Prayzah’s early days such as “Taura”, “Nyaya Yerudo” among others.

It was after a number of songs that Jah Prayzah broke the news of the resignation of one of his key band members to his fans that had come initially to see for themselves if Baba Harare was indeed leaving the Third Generation Band.

“I have news for you masoja, I don’t know how you are going to take it. On January 26 we will be launching an album raBaba Harare meaning this is going to be your last time to see him performing with us,” he said before people started singing the popular “Baba Harare Musadaro” chorus begging him not to leave the band.

Last week Baba Harare handed his resignation letter which was followed by a closed door meeting with Jah Prayzah and his management team.

Baba Harare announced that he had officially resigned from the Third Generation band to embark on his solo career last Friday.

“We have finalised my departure from the band and in the event that we need each other, we are people, we can always communicate,” said Baba Harare.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah through his manager Keen Mushapaidze expressed his disapproval saying they were pained by Baba Harare’s move and wished he would continue to be part of the team.

“This is something which has pained us, we have accepted that the man is starting his new career and we will have a press conference to address what the future holds for the band without Baba Harare,” Mushapaidze said.

However, it is widely speculated that the band members are not happy with the prevailing conditions within the Third Generation band which is prompting them to leave.

Close sources revealed that band members had not been paid their salaries since November with only part of the salaries coming recently.

Jah Prayzah is said to have been giving excuses saying they were still trying to cover for the “Watora Mari” video expenses.

Insiders also say that since Mushapaidze became the manager, he is investing more on videos as compared to the welfare of the band members.

“Jah is now forgetting the others while he’s feeding into his career and personal expenses at the expense of the band,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Other sources say that the departure of Baba Harare will prompt four other members to leave who are also despondent over the current working conditions within the Third Generation Band.

The band members are also not happy with the so called JP Entourage which comprise of Jah Prayzah, his manager Keen Mushapaidze, Nigel Mushapaidze and Simbarashe Mhungu.

The quartet is said to be enjoying the fruits of the band at the expense of band members. It is also said Keen’s lifestyle has vastly changed since he became the boss. – State Media