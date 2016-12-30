Jah Prayzah Blocked by Army



Popular dance-hit Mukudzeyi Mukombe has been blocked by the army and police from proceeding with his regalia brand sales.

This comes despite the fact that the singer is a brand ambassador of the army.

After days of speculation, the army has come out to stop all sales of the camouflage attire sparking angers in the Zim community. Many people have criricised the move.

” These people are totally insane. What’s the meaning of (ZNA) ambassador? Mbavha vadzipedza here? Takarasima naJah Prayzar, madinga evanhu!, ” wrote one Mary Ndoro.

The development came after criminals dressed like soldiers, violently broke into people’s houses at the weekend.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also issued a warning that they will arrest both Jah Prayzah and anyone found selling the military camouflage-attire the singer brands himself under.

The police and army statements were released shortly after the singer launched his regalia in Bulawayo at the weekend. Part of it reads: Section 99 of the Defence Act Chapter 99(2) prohibits the wearing and selling of camouflage uniform. – CONTINUE READING…

Scores of music lovers in Bulawayo who included toddlers celebrated the festive season dressed in the singer’s brand.

Below was the ZRP statement’s copy: