Jah Prayzah Effect From This Flag To Military Camouflage

Man of the moment Jah Prayzah yesterday launched his clothing line in Bulawayo saying he was inspired by fans to have his own regalia.

The Watora Mari hit maker will tonight sell T-shirts and berets at the Homecoming gig at Queens Sports Club.

Jah Prayzah said he had seen fans attending his show trying to emulate him with their clothing and decided to give them his own.

“There has been demand from fans who attend our shows for us to have regalia that they can wear. So I was inspired by them to come up with this clothing line that has Mudhara Vachauya T-shirts,” said Jah Prayzah.

“So fans should come and watch us perform and at the same time wear our regalia that will be on sale at Homecoming.”

He said this was an ongoing exercise as they will launch more clothing lines next year.

“We’re working on having boots, shoes and more T-shirts to be launched next year. We want each fan to have a full kit when attending our shows and also when fans are out and about at social events,” said Jah Prayzah. – State Media