Jah Prayzah fans Arrested By Police | BREAKING NEWS

Are the police being sensible?

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested seven (7) Jah Prayzah fans in Kadoma.

The cops have come in full force against the singer’s fans after Mukudzei Mukombe launched his regalia at Christmas time, a development that sparked outrage among the uniformed forces.

Acting on the latest police warning, the cops swooped in to raid the fans as they celebrated their new year bash.

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, confirmed the arrests.

She said the suspects have been charged with contravening provisions of the Defence Act.

The Act forbids the manufacture, distribution and wearing of replica military attire without authority.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) would like to confirm the arrest of seven people in Kadoma for wearing army apparel. The seven male adults were arrested on December 31, 2016 at Odyssey Night Club, where they were drinking beer. The ZRP and the Zimbabwe National Army have issued warnings to members of the public that it is an offence to put on the military attire and people must take heed,” she said.

The development has sparked outrage with many Zimbabweans saying the rig albeit being camouflage, is not in any an imitation of the army uniform.

Announcing the rig in the state media in December, Jah Prayzah said he had seen fans attending his show trying to emulate him with their clothing and decided to give them his own.

“There has been demand from fans who attend our shows for us to have regalia that they can wear. So I was inspired by them to come up with this clothing line that has Mudhara Vachauya T-shirts,” said Jah Prayzah.

“So fans should come and watch us perform and at the same time wear our regalia that will be on sale at Homecoming.”

He said this was an ongoing exercise as they will launch more clothing lines next year.

“We’re working on having boots, shoes and more T-shirts to be launched next year. We want each fan to have a full kit when attending our shows and also when fans are out and about at social events,” said Jah Prayzah.