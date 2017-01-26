Jah Prayzah Star Rises – Launches Own Music Label

Zimbabwe’s man of the moment Jah Prayzah will next month launch his own music label called Military Touch Movement.

The music label will deal with the marketing of artistes signed under the label, produce music videos; manage the artistes’ brands and trademarks, conduct talent scouting and develop new artistes.

Prayzah has roped in DJ Tamuka who was with Kenako to assist in running the new project.

Keen Mushapaidze, Prayzah’s manager, said the record label was set up to widen his influence on the continent.

“For us to grow big and be noticed outside, we need to have a label where everyone is working for a common purpose and cause. Rather than working individually, we decided to have everything under one roof,” said Mushapaidze.

He said Prayzah already has JP Studios and a media department that is focusing on social media.

“There are other artistes that are being signed under the label and the aim is to grow the label every day,” said Mushapaidze.

He said the launch of the record label will be done through the online television show called Hot-Box.

Last year Zimdancehall musician Nutty O was signed by Prayzah and sources say Bachura hit-maker EXQ, is on the brink of signing under the Military Touch stable.

Apart from the music side, Military Touch will have a clothing label for the signed artistes and fans. – State Media