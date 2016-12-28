Jah Prayzah Threatened with Police Arrest | BREAKING NEWS

Popular dance-hit Mukudzeyi Mukombe has been slapped with a police arrest threat.

After criminals dressed as soldiers – Jah Prayzah’s brand attire, violently broke into houses at the weekend, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a warning that they will arrest both Jah Prayzah’s and anyone found adorned in the military camouflage-attire the singer brands himself in.

The police statement was released as the singer launched his regalia in Bulawayo at the weekend. Part of it reads: Section 99 of the Defence Act Chapter 99(2) prohibits the wearing and selling of camouflage uniform.

Scores of music lovers in Bulawayo who included toddlers celebrated the festive season dressed in the singer’s brand.

