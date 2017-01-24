Jailed Conman Demands Wife Back

A man who returned from jail to find his wife married to another man is demanding his wife back.

Christopher Nyoni is threatening to use violence to get his wife back.The other man, Stephen Khoza from Queens Park West suburb in Bulawayo has rushed to the courts seeking a peace order against Nyoni.

“Your Worship, I have not known peace since this man was released from prison. He hides in street corners waiting for me every morning and I fear for my life because sometimes he carries weapons,” said Khoza before Bulawayo magistrate Sheunesu Matova.

“He said he will rather kill me and go back to jail because if he can’t have his wife back he can’t watch her live with another man while he’s still alive,” added Khoza.

Nyoni was there to state his case. He simply wants his wife back.

“Your Worship, the woman is mine, this man should just leave my wife alone. The fact that I went to jail doesn’t mean that I no longer love my wife. She’s mine,” Nyoni said.

The magistrate warned Nyoni, branding him dangerous and that he should leave Khoza alone as the peace order was granted. – State Media