JAMMEH GONE: Barrow Returns To Gambia | LATEST

Ray Nkosi | Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow returns to his home country, ending his exile today. Wrote Barrow on twitter, “I will be returning home today.”

Barrow named his deputy yesterday, Fatoumata Tambajang, is due to name the rest of his cabinet.

Barrow, who fled to Senegal earlier this month for security reasons, was sworn in as president on January 19 at The Gambia’s embassy in Dakar.

The armed forces have pledged loyalty to him, though troops from West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which entered the country last week to pressure Yahya Jammeh to step down, continued clearing the presidential compound in advance of Barrow’s arrival.

They also took over a Republican Guard barracks training centre in Bakau, just outside the capital, Banjul.