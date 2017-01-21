Jammeh Gone, Says ” I Respect Negotiations”

Ray Nkosi | Ex-Gambian president Yahya Jammeh has officially stepped down in a statement broadcasted on state TV in the early hours of Saturday.

Jammeh stated on TV that “I believe in the importance of dialogue. I have decided to relinquish the mantle of leadership”.

Jammeh stepped down after a challenging rounds of negotiations, it seems the ex-president managed to squeeze himself a deal he is happy to walk away with.

As Jammeh relinquished power some of the issues that needed to be ironed out in the agreement included a UN binding clause that guarantees against prosecution, specific asset rights and supporting in the transitional process, a local Gambian report says.

