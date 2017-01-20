JAMMEH GONE: ‘Writing Statement Where He Accepts Leaving’

3

Ray Nkosi | Guinean officials tell journalists that Yahya Jammeh is currently writing a statement where he accepts to leave, in the presence of Guinean officials.

It is also reported that his former Cabinet Ministers have been summoned to State House, where Jammeh will address them before he officially leaves. “After Jammeh’s departure we are still expected to see a limited ECOMIG entry to ensure security and calm,” wrote one official also heading for State House.

 Meanwhile, as the deadline for Yahya Jammeh to step down passes as talks continue, two more African countries have endorsed his rival President elect Adama Barrow.

Botswana the first African country outside ECOWAS to endorse Barrow, has now been joined by Kenya and South-Africa.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Adama Barrow on his inauguration”, published Kenyan papers. Meanwhile, South-Africa also issued a statement recognising Barrow as the legitimate President of Gambia.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Why has President Mugabe not endorsed the new President of Gambia? Could it be that he was hoping that Jammeh would prevail?

  • Donald Kaonde

    What is the meaning of the letter..Why not just leave ..Did he not see that every other country was against him..Kkkkkkkk this man must be a comedian at best.He is trying every trick in his bag just to delay

  • JP

    iwe…nyarara. President vakarara