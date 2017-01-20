Jammeh Last-Minute Jail Escape Panic | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Defiant Gambian ex-President, Yahya Jammeh is in a last minute escape panic.

ZimEye can reveal Mauritania’s president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and the United Nation’s Sec General for West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas are on their way to meet the ex-president, now labelled “a rebel leader,” Yahya Jammeh at the State House to find a peaceful settlement to the current stand-off.

The custom fitted Rolls Royce with imprints of Jammeh’s endless titled name were at the time of writing spotted transporting the heads of states to the property.

The Mauritanian & Guinean President may likely leave with the ex-president & rebel leader #YahyaJammeh if a deal is reached. It has been reported that Jammeh has his wife & children with him at State House. #gambiahasdecided

The move comes as armies moved into the poor west African country to remove the man by force.