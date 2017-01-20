Jammeh Last-Minute Jail Escape Panic | BREAKING NEWS

0

Staff Reporter| Defiant Gambian ex-President, Yahya Jammeh is in a last minute escape panic.

Jammeh’s cars seen early in the morning

ZimEye can reveal Mauritania’s president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and the United Nation’s Sec General for West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas are on their way to meet the ex-president, now labelled “a rebel leader,” Yahya Jammeh at the State House to find a peaceful settlement to the current stand-off.

The custom fitted Rolls Royce with imprints of Jammeh’s endless titled name were at the time of writing spotted transporting the heads of states to the property.

Mauritanian President’s plane MRT1 speeding towards the #Gambia at over 400 knots. The expected time to land was 11:59; just on the cusp of the ECOWAS imposed deadline.

The Mauritanian & Guinean President may likely leave with the ex-president & rebel leader #YahyaJammeh if a deal is reached. It has been reported that Jammeh has his wife & children with him at State House. #gambiahasdecided

 

The move comes as armies moved into the poor west African country to remove the man by force. ZimEye will keep our valued readers and contributors abreast with developments.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleEXPOSED: Mnangagwa Forced Chidyausiku Out

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR