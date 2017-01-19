JAMMEH OUT: Guns And Bullets Enter Gambia To Remove Dictator | LATEST

A spokesperson for the Senegalese army has confirmed that troops have entered Gambia, following Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down as president of the country.

According to Sky News, the troops are headed for the Gambian capital of Banjul and will remove Jammeh by force as his mandate has ended.

Soldiers from Senegal and Nigeria have been stationed at the border of The Gambia for at least 24 hours.

This comes a few hours after Adama Barrow was sworn in as the new President of the West African nation at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal.

Speaking after taking oath of office, Barrow called on security forces to “demonstrate their loyalty” in a standoff with Jammeh.

He said: “From today on, I am the president of the Gambia regardless of whether you voted for me or not.”

“I command the chief of defence staff and officers of high command to demonstrate their loyalty to me as commander in chief without any delay.

“I command all members of the armed forces to remain in their barracks, those found wanting or in possession of firearms without my order will be considered rebels.” – Daily Post