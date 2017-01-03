Jonathan Moyo Urinates in the Well

Denford Madenyika | As a first year undergraduates, one of our professors always told us to write our dreams on the four corners of our bedrooms. She told us whatever we aspire to be should be clearly displayed on the wall as a constant reminder of our ambitions. As I read Jonathan Moyo’s mockery of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s use of a cup inscribed with the words, “I am the Boss” I really felt sorry for Zimbabwe. I started asking myself many questions and I am still coming up with more questions but cannot seem to find the answers.

I am the Boss! How does that translate into I want to be President? So is Boss now a synonym of President? I am a boss at my workplace. So does that mean I want to overthrow Mugabe? My father always said, “I don’t care about your professions, when you come back home, there is only one boss, me!” Does that mean he wanted to overthrow Mugabe? Mnangagwa is a boss; he is a Vice President of Zimbabwe; he is the Minister of Justice; he is a Member of Parliament; he has a family; and he has authority. So how is that not being a boss?

Another thing that surprises me is Mnangagwa seemed to be drinking in the comfort of his house. The cup he is holding might be some souvenir that he got as a present. Only a few people allowed into his life had seen that cup before today. Is what Moyo doing not an invasion of privacy? What really did Mnangagwa do to learned professor that brings such hatred, childish and absurd behavior? Could this boil down to Moyo himself?

Let me be upfront here before I continue further; I don’t hate gays. What they do with their lives is their business. Could Moyo be working for G40 or he is genuinely bent on destroying ZANU (PF) from inside. This is one of his declarations that has not come true but seems to be closer than ever. With Mnangagwa out of the way, who can stop him?

My advice to Moyo though is: “get some wise advice from herd boys” You are playing a dangerous game. Kumombe taiumba mazamu evhu and label them “iri ndera mai vako iri ndera mai vangu”. We challenged each other to destroy zamu ramai vako. Now Moyo you seem to have destroyed Zamu ra mai vaMnangagwa and please be warned. As herd boys we had no pity for people like you; you have urinated in the well so be ready. Don’t cry foul when the fight is brought to your doorstep.

There is nothing wrong in Mnangagwa aspiring to be President. Even as grade one kids we were told kuti, “Iwe ndiwe, ini ndini, ava ndibaba, ava ndi mai” That is individual freedom at its best. Throughout our school years we were encouraged to think of our aspirations and share them with classmates; “Kana wakura unoda kuzoita chii?” What is wrong now in someone having an aspiration? If you Moyo had no ambition/aspiration of your own, why did you go back to school to study law?