Journalist Arrested Over ‘Provoking Sedition’

Mahmoud Hussein is being held on charges of disturbing public security and spreading false news, but broadcaster said he was in the country on vacation.

Egypt confirmed on Sunday that it had arrested an Al-Jazeera news producer, accusing him of “provoking sedition” on behalf of the Qatar-based broadcaster that it considers a mouthpiece of the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Judicial sources said Mahmoud Hussein, who was detained on Friday, was being held on charges of disturbing public security and spreading false news.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Al-Jazeera officials “had ordered some individuals collaborating with the channel inside the country to continue implementing its media plan of provoking sedition, incitement against the state, and spreading chaos through broadcasting false news”.

It identified Hussein as a person implementing that plan for the channel, which is not allowed to operate inside Egypt.

Al-Jazeera issued a statement later on Sunday denying the “fabricated charges” brought against Hussein and demanding his immediate release, adding that he was in Egypt on vacation and not for work. – Al-Jazeera