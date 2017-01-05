“Jub Jub” Released From Prison

Ray Nkosi | South African afro pop musican Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been released from prison on parole, South African Correctional Services Department confirmed on Thursday.

“The Department of Correctional Services can confirm the parole placement of Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala as approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs) of Leeuwkop and Baviaanspoort with effect from 5 January 2017,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

Maarohanye and Shabalala were found guilty of culpable homicide for killing four school children during a drag racing accident.

“To this date, each parolee has served four years, one month and one day behind bars,” Nxumalo said.

The pair was initially handed 20 years for murder but their sentences were reduced to 10 years, two of which were suspended.

The sentences were backdated to October 2012 when the pair was first sentenced and jailed.

Maarohanye and Shabalala were also initially sentenced to four years in jail for two attempted murder convictions and another year for driving under the influence of drugs and racing on a public road.

The two crashed their Mini Coopers into a group of schoolboys in Protea North, Soweto, on March 8, 2010. Four boys — Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola — were killed. Frank Mlambo was left brain damaged for life.