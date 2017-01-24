Kasukuwere, Chihuri Slapped By Top Judge: STOP THE VENDOR EVICTIONS NOW!

STOP THE EVICTIONS: HIGH COURT OF ZIMBABWE ORDERS CITY OF HARARE AND ZRP.

Staff Reporter| Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Police boss Augustine Chihuri were this afternoon slapped into line by a top judge.

The High Court of Zimbabwe’s Justice Mangota issued an interdict banning the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Harare City Council from evicting vendors operating within the Central Business District of Harare pending the determination of Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)’s urgent High Court application against the evictions.

The next hearing will be on Tuesday, the 31st of January 2017.

The case was heard this afternoon before Justice Mangota in the Judge’s Chambers. Respondents in the case were The City of Harare, The Ministry of Local Government and The Commissioner General of the Police Augustine Chihuri. – ZimEye