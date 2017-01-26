Kasukuwere Undressed

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | Zvishavane Town Board Chairman Esau Dube, has sensationally claimed that Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere is in a fierce fight to get rid of him because he exposed corrupt tendencies.

Dube was suspended by Kasukuwere last week under unclear circumstances. The under fire Zvishavane Town Council boss has hit back at Kasukuwere, accusing the minister of protecting corrupt officials. He further claimed Kasukuwere was involved in shady council deals such that he wanted to get rid of him because he had unearthed the minister’s shenanigans.

Dube also blasted Kasukuwere for suspending him in order to protect corrupt officials in the council administration. He said he was prepared to fight for justice to the bitter end. “I am being victimised by Kasukuwere because of my stance against corruption.

“The minister is determined to protect corrupt official now he wants to silence me for speaking out my mind. I will not give up until sanity prevails,”said Dube. In a letter dated January 12, 2017, Kasukuwere did not state reasons for suspending Dube.

“Pursuant to the findings of the investigations team in a report dated May 2016 and subsequent unprocedural actions taken by you, I hereby suspend you with immediate effect,” read part of the letter. Kasukuwere also accused Dube of gross incompetence without substantiating his argument. Dube further accused Kasukuwere of venting his political frustrations on hapless council officials. Kasukuwere is believed to be struggling with pent-up political frustrations as his G-40 continues to lose grip in the internecine Zanu PF succession battles.