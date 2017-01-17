Kasukuwere Savages Deplorable Mnangagwa Media

ZANU PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has vented his anger at top scribes at the State-controlled Herald newspaper, accusing them of fanning factionalism instead of supporting “the [ruling] party and leadership”.

In a tweet directed at the Herald, Kasukuwere, who is believed to be a member of the Zanu PF G40 faction, said on Sunday: “@Herald Zimbabwe, editorial team has to change. You defend [businessman, Energy] Mutodi at the expense of the party and leadership. In your view he was correct?”

Mutodi, who is a fierce backer of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction, recently caused a storm after he called on President Robert Mugabe to quit and leave his deputy — Mnangagwa — to take over.

Mutodi’s statements, which came after Mnangagwa hosted Zanu PF “renegades” and suspended party officials at a New Year’s party at his rural home in Zvishavane, were interpreted as having the Vice-President’s backing.

Kasukuwere’s tweet appears to be a direct response to an opinion published in The Herald on Saturday, which insinuated that some politicians were up against the paper for its reportage.

“Someone clearly sees a stumbling block in the ‘State media’ and has been heard many times whining about it and even calling for a change of guard at our newspaper stables,” read the opinion, authored by an anonymous columnist.

After the post, some of Kasukuwere’s followers attacked him for suggesting that the State media — which should be impartial — should support a particular political party.

Opposition politicians have always accused the State media of being the mouthpiece of Zanu PF, used for the party’s propaganda. – Newsday