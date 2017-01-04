Khama Billiat Joins the Great Trek to Nigeria

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe international and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker, Khama Billiat will leave Harare for Nigeria to attend the annual CAF 2016 African Footballer of the year award gala to be held in Abuja on Thursday 5th January 2015.

The Warriors forward is in the top three nominees for the prestigious Confederation of African Football (CAF), Player of the year based in Africa award.

Khama Billiat will travel to Nigeria on Wednesday were he will compete for the top spot against fellow teammate and Ugandan international goalkeeper Dennis Onyango and Zambia and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba.

The African Player of the year award will be contested by Gabonese and Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Algeria and Leicester City playmaker Ryad Mahrez and Senegal and Liverpool star Saido Mané.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe warriors coach Kallisto Pasuwa has praised the confidence and hunger being shown by his players in the on-going camp ahead of the Africa cup of nations tournament to be held in Gabon.

“They are all ready to fight, we have the confidence, we have the talent and I think they will showcase themselves very well,” said Pasuwa.

The warriors mentor will announce his final 23-man squad tomorrow, 4th January 2017 before they travel to Cameroon enroute to Franceville, Gabon for the Afcon tournament.