Khama Billiat In Final 3 For CAF Award | LATEST

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwean international and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat has made the final three man short list for the African Player of Year based in Africa award.

Kama’s team mate at Sundowns, Ugandan international and goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Zambian Rainford Kalaba also made the final list.

The winners will be unveiled at the Glo-CAF Awards Gala on Thursday, 5 January 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Algeria Winger Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese Winger Sadio Mané made the final top three for the 2014 African Player of the Year award.

Billiat had an amazing 2016 playing a key role in Mamelodi league title triumph as well as the CAF Champions League. He was also part of the Warriors squad that qualified for AFCON 2017.